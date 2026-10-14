Ajibade Injury Scare Overshadows Super Falcons’ 5-0 Win Over Comoros

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade was taken to hospital for an MRI scan after suffering an injury during Nigeria’s 5-0 win over Comoros in the second leg of their second-round 2028 Olympic qualifiers on Tuesday.

Ajibade sustained a collision in the first half at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, raising concerns about her availability for Nigeria’s upcoming fixtures. Folashade Ijamilusi came on to replace the injured captain.

Despite losing their skipper early in the match, Nigeria secured a 7-0 aggregate win to advance to the third round, having won the first leg 2-0.

Toni Payne opened the scoring before Uchenna Kanu scored twice after the break. Payne completed her brace, while Christy Ucheibe converted a penalty to round off the emphatic win.

Half-time substitute Blessing Okpe made an immediate impact, providing the assist for Payne’s second goal and winning the penalty converted by Ucheibe.

Interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen expressed hope that Ajibade’s injury was not serious while praising the team’s performance.

“Unfortunately, we lost Ajibade early in the game, but I think and I hope and I pray that the injury is very minor,” Eguavoen said.

The coach added that the team had put their disappointment at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) behind them and were now focused on securing a place at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

“At the first meeting we had, we collectively agreed that we put the WAFCON disappointment behind us and set our eyes on the gold medal in the Olympics,” he said.

Eguavoen acknowledged that Nigeria would face tougher opponents in the next stages but expressed confidence in the squad’s quality and depth.

“Going forward, we expect to meet tougher oppositions, no doubt about that. Super Falcons are number one in Africa. We have the quality, we have the personnel, we have the support,” he added.

Nigeria will face Morocco in the third round of the Olympic qualifiers as they continue their bid to reach the 2028 Games.