Daga, Yohanna, Ahoka To Miss Nigeria Vs DR Congo U-23 AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo will be without key players when they meet in Tuesday’s decisive second leg of the 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations (AFCON) second-round qualifying tie in Ikenne, Ogun State.

Nigeria midfielder Daniel Daga will miss the encounter after his Norwegian club, Molde FK, requested his release. The midfielder has returned to Norway ahead of the November 17 fixture.

Naija News reports that Olympic Eagles will also be without forward Zadok Yohanna, who has been ruled out through injury, further limiting Nigeria’s options as they seek to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Nigeria lost the first leg 2-0 to DR Congo at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Friday and must secure a convincing win to remain in contention.

DR Congo will equally be without captain Jules Ahoka, who sustained an injury during the first leg. The midfielder is expected to return to England for treatment at the request of his club, Sunderland.

His absence means coach Guy Bukasa will be without his skipper for the return fixture as the Congolese side seek to protect their advantage.

Nigeria’s U-23 team, led by Bright Ozebagbe in the absence of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, returned to the country on Sunday afternoon.

The contingent arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and is expected to travel to its base in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, where preparations for Tuesday’s encounter will begin.

The winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the final qualifying round of the 2027 U-23 AFCON in Egypt. The competition will also serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.