The controversial pro-Biafra agitator convicted of terrorism-related offences in Finland, Simon Ekpa, has reportedly been released from prison.

The development was made public by the Special Counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, Naija News reports.

Ejimakor said he received the information from Ekpa’s close friend and ally, Dr David Matsanga, during a telephone conversation on Tuesday, November 17.

According to the lawyer, Matsanga confirmed that the Finnish authorities had released Ekpa from custody.

However, the report of his release comes after a series of legal proceedings in Finland, where he was arrested and later convicted over his activities linked to the Biafran separatist movement in Nigeria’s South-East.

Ekpa was arrested on November 21, 2024, following an investigation by the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation.

Finnish authorities accused him of publicly inciting violence with terrorist intent and financing terrorism. Four other people were also arrested over suspected financial support for terrorism-related activities.

The allegations against Ekpa covered activities between August 2021 and November 2024. Investigators accused him of using social media to promote the Biafran independence campaign and encourage violent attacks in the South-East.

Ekpa, who had lived in Finland for several years and previously served as a municipal politician in Lahti, denied the allegations.

On May 16, 2025, Finnish prosecutors charged him with participating in a terrorist organisation and publicly inciting crimes for terrorist purposes.

His trial later began at the Päijät-Häme District Court, where prosecutors asked the court to sentence him to six years in prison.

On September 1, 2025, the court found him guilty of participating in the activities of a terrorist group and publicly inciting crimes for terrorist purposes. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

The court also found him guilty of aggravated tax fraud and an offence relating to Finland’s Lawyers Act.

In its judgment, the court held that Ekpa had used his influence and network in Finland to support armed separatist groups in Nigeria’s South-East.

It also found that he helped facilitate the supply of weapons, explosives and ammunition to the groups and used his social media following to encourage criminal activities in pursuit of Biafran independence.

Ekpa later challenged the judgment at the East Finland Court of Appeal.

On October 15, 2026, the appeal court upheld his convictions for participating in a terrorist group and publicly inciting crimes for terrorist purposes. However, it reduced his prison sentence from six years to four years.

The appeal court also considered arguments about the security situation in Nigeria’s South-East and whether the violence in the region amounted to an armed conflict under international humanitarian law.

Although it acknowledged the presence of organised armed groups and the use of heavy weapons, the court ruled that the level of fighting did not meet the legal conditions for classification as a civil war.

The court reduced Ekpa’s sentence after considering the circumstances surrounding the offences.

Before Tuesday’s reported release, there had been reports that his legal team expected him to regain his freedom on November 17.

His lawyers had, however, warned supporters against celebrating reports of his release without proper confirmation.