The Truth Will Come Out – Simon Ekpa Says As He Appeals Prison Sentence

Self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa, has said he believes the prison sentence handed to him by a court in Finland will eventually be overturned as his appeal continues.

Naija News reports that the appeal hearing took place on Thursday, months after a Finnish district court sentenced Ekpa on September 1, 2025, to six years in prison.

He was found guilty of terrorism-related offences linked to violent attacks and killings in Nigeria’s South-East region.

During the court proceedings, Ekpa addressed some Biafra supporters who attended the hearing.

He maintained that he had been wrongly convicted and said the case would end differently once all the facts were fully examined.

Ekpa expressed confidence that the legal process would clear his name. He insisted that the wrong person had been sent to prison and said the truth would eventually come to light.

He said, “I’m very confident that the truth is going to come out. They will know that the wrong person has been imprisoned.”

Ekpa’s legal troubles began after he was arrested by Finnish authorities in November 2024 over alleged terrorism-related activities connected to Nigeria’s South-East.

Following an investigation, the Päijät-Häme District Court sentenced him on September 1, 2025, to six years in prison.

The court found him guilty of participating in a terrorist organisation, publicly inciting crimes with terrorist intent, supplying armed groups with weapons, explosives and ammunition through his network, and using his social media platforms between August 2021 and November 2024 to encourage violence in Nigeria.

He was also convicted of aggravated tax fraud. Ekpa denied the charges and later filed an appeal against the judgment.