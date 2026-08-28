Simon Ekpa Appeals Six-Year Finnish Jail Term

Biafra separatist campaigner, Simon Ekpa, has appealed his six-year prison sentence for terrorism-related offences in Finland.

Naija News reports that Ekpa, who was convicted by the Päijät-Häme District Court, is challenging the judgment before the Finnish Court of Appeal, with the hearing expected within the next three weeks.

However, the Finnish prosecutor handling the case has also appealed, arguing that the sentence imposed on the Nigerian-born separatist leader was insufficient for the offences for which he was convicted.

Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa in November 2024 following investigations into his activities and alleged links to violent separatist activities in Nigeria’s South-East.

He was subsequently prosecuted on allegations bordering on incitement to terrorism and participation in the activities of a terrorist organisation.

In September 2025, the Päijät-Häme District Court found him guilty and sentenced him to six years in prison.

According to BBC Pidgin, the prosecution is now seeking a heavier sentence, while Ekpa is asking the appellate court to overturn or reduce the punishment.

In its judgment, the Finnish court held that Ekpa exploited his extensive presence on social media to promote activities that heightened tensions in Nigeria’s South-East.

The court said the separatist campaigner had used his “significant social media following” to fuel tensions in the region between August 2021 and November 2024.

The judgment described Ekpa as an influential figure within a militant separatist movement seeking to establish an independent Biafra state from Nigeria.

The court further found that he had facilitated the supply of weapons, explosives and ammunition to certain groups through contacts in the region.

It also ruled that Ekpa encouraged his followers on 𝕏 to commit crimes in Nigeria.

Ekpa’s legal troubles in Finland were not limited to the terrorism-related charges. The district court also convicted him of aggravated tax fraud and an offence relating to Finland’s Attorneys Act.

His conviction followed a lengthy investigation into his activities and communications from Finland.

Ekpa has described himself as a disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Federal Government of Nigeria had earlier taken action against Ekpa, designating him a “terrorism financier” in March 2025.