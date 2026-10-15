Finland Court Reduces Simon Ekpa’s Jail Term, Reason Emerges

A Finnish Court of Appeal has reduced the prison sentence of Simon Ekpa, a Nigerian-born separatist leader, from six years to four years after reviewing his conviction on terrorism-related charges.

According to Finland’s national public broadcasting company Yle News, the court upheld the earlier decision that found Ekpa guilty of taking part in a terrorist organization and publicly encouraging crimes for terrorist purposes.

However, it ruled that the length of his prison term should be reduced after considering the circumstances surrounding his activities.

Ekpa was convicted by the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland last year.

He challenged the ruling, but the appeal court maintained the guilty verdict while reducing his sentence by two years.

The case was linked to his alleged activities in support of efforts to establish an independent Biafran state in southeastern Nigeria.

Biafra declared independence in 1967, leading to a civil war that lasted until 1970, when the region returned to Nigeria.

In its earlier judgment, the district court found that Ekpa had used his large social media following to increase tensions in southeastern Nigeria between August 2021 and November 2024.

The court held that his activities were connected to efforts to advance the Biafran independence movement and involved encouraging criminal acts for terrorist purposes.

During the appeal proceedings, Ekpa argued that his actions should not be treated as terrorism because of the political situation in the Biafran region.

He maintained that his involvement was not driven by terrorist intentions.

The Court of Appeal considered the situation in the region when reviewing his punishment.

It noted that the circumstances in Biafra were similar to those of a civil war, although they did not fully meet the legal definition of one.

The prosecution had also appealed the original judgment, arguing that the six-year prison term did not adequately reflect the seriousness of Ekpa’s offences.

However, the appeal court ultimately reduced the sentence to four years.

Ekpa moved from Nigeria to Finland in 2007 and has lived in the country for several years.

The 41-year-old is a long-term resident of Lahti, where he previously served as a city councillor under Finland’s National Coalition Party.