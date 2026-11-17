South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has summoned Nigeria’s newly accredited High Commissioner, Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode was summoned for a formal diplomatic demarche following his allegation of discriminatory treatment during the livestream of his presentation of credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The concerns were raised during a meeting between Fani-Kayode and the Director-General of South Africa’s DIRCO, Zane Dangor, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

In statement issued by DIRCO, the South African government said Dangor addressed events that occurred after the Nigerian envoy presented his Letters of Credence to Ramaphosa, including subsequent remarks made on social media.

The Ministry also reminded Fani-Kayode of the need to conduct official diplomatic communications through established channels.

According to DIRCO, Dangor conveyed the government’s concerns about developments following Fani-Kayode’s accreditation as Nigeria’s High Commissioner.

The statement reads: “The Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Zane Dangor, on 17 November 2026, met with the High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Olufemi Adewumi Fani-Kayode.

“During the meeting, the Director-General conveyed South Africa’s concern regarding events that transpired following the presentation of the High Commissioner’s Letters of Credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as subsequent remarks made on social media.

“The Director-General reaffirmed the importance of preserving the longstanding and historic bilateral relationship between South Africa and Nigeria, which is founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation.

“Mr Dangor further recalled the provisions of Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which require diplomatic agents to conduct official business with the receiving State through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In this regard, it was emphasised that all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels, including DIRCO.

“South Africa remains committed to the continued strengthening of its strategic partnership with Nigeria and to maintaining constructive diplomatic engagement in the spirit of African solidarity and mutual respect.”