You Are Not Appointed To Win Arguments – Dalung Cautions Fani-Kayode Over Diplomatic Row With South Africa

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Solomon Dalung, has warned Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, not to lose his sense of diplomacy.

Dalung stated this while reacting to the ongoing diplomatic row between Abuja and Pretoria.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode’s speech was allegedly cut off from the livestream of the event where he presented his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Reacting in a post he shared on Facebook on Sunday, Dalung said nobody is stopping Fani-Kayode from defending Nigerians who suffer xenophobic attacks in South Africa, but he must behave like a man who is carrying the image of a whole country.

He urged the ambassador to focus on what he can achieve and not how much controversy he can cause online.

“The question, therefore, is not whether FFK should speak against xenophobia. Of course, he should. The question is whether his approach advances the safety of Nigerians in South Africa or unnecessarily complicates the diplomatic relationship through which that safety must be pursued,” he wrote.

The former minister explained that diplomacy does not mean fear, and it does not mean keeping quiet. It means tackling hard problems in a way that produces something useful at the end.

He also cautioned against using Nigeria’s sacrifice during South Africa’s liberation struggle as a licence to brush aside that country’s sovereignty and diplomatic feelings.

He noted that both countries are tied together by trade, investment, security, and continental politics, which is why they need careful handling, especially with the tension already in the air.

Dalung stressed that the work of an ambassador is to grow the relationship, defend the national interest and bring home real gains for citizens, not to fight personal wars or look for applause.

“An ambassador is not appointed to win arguments, settle personal scores or demand public applause. He is appointed to build relationships, protect national interests and secure tangible outcomes for the citizens whose interests he represents,” he stated.