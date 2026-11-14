Fani-Kayode: Nigerian Mission Accuses South African Official Of Disrespect

The Nigeria High Commission in South Africa has slammed the spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, over the alleged exclusion of Nigeria’s ambassador from a live broadcast of credentials presentation ceremony in Pretoria.

Naija News reports that a disagreement has erupted during the presentation of letters of credence by Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, to Ramaphosa at the Presidential Guest House.

The Nigerian Mission alleged that although the introduction of 15 newly accredited ambassadors were broadcast live, the segment featuring the Nigerian delegation was omitted.

The development reportedly prompted a complaint from Fani-Kayode, which subsequently triggered an exchange of accusations between the mission and Magwenya on social media.

According to a statement attributed to the Nigerian High Commission, Magwenya responded to the ambassador’s complaint by accusing the mission of embarrassing Nigeria.

The full statement below:

In a stunning display of undiplomatic arrogance and institutional hostility, South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has launched a baseless public attack on the Nigerian High Commission, meeting a legitimate diplomatic grievance with inflammatory rhetoric. But the Nigerian High Commission has refused to be intimidated, firing back with a blistering, unsparing statement that lays bare the Presidency’s hypocritical posturing and defends the unyielding dignity of the Nigerian nation.

A Historic Milestone Marred by Petty Media Sabotage

The friction erupted during a momentous and historic morning at the South African Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, where Femi Fani-Kayode presented his letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa—marking the momentous first posting of a substantive Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to South Africa in four years.

Yet, this historic milestone was deliberately marred. While the introductions of all 15 ambassadors were streamed live, the South African media team chose to censor and cut out the Nigerian delegation and its address entirely. When the Ambassador rightfully raised this unacceptable slight, rather than addressing the institutional failure, Magwenya took to social media to launch petty, abusive tirades, absurdly telling the diplomatic mission to “Stop disgracing yourself and your country”.

The High Commission Fired Back: Unmasked and Uncowed

The Nigerian High Commission’s response was a masterclass in righteous indignation, tearing down Magwenya’s hypocritical veneer and exposing a track record of toxic behavior:

“You are the disgrace and no-one else. Outside of that your insolence and ignorance knows no bounds. You are bringing your nation into disrepute and willfully and purposely burning the bridge of peace and reconciliation.”

The High Commission did not mince words regarding Magwenya’s long-standing pattern of diplomatic sabotage. It recalled how, just a few months ago, Magwenya arrogantly branded the Presidents of Nigeria and Ghana as “peddlers of fake news” after they voiced legitimate, urgent concerns regarding the persistent scourge of Afrophobia and Xenophobia in South Africa. Back then, out of diplomatic maturity, Nigeria let the insult slide. But this latest provocation crossed every line.

“Today you are calling our newly-accredited Ambassador to your country a liar as well barely a few hours after he presented his letters of credence… Did you really expect him to simply stomach your ill manners and keep quiet? If so you have misunderstood the character and nature of the Nigerian. We cannot be easily cowed.”

Witnesses, Video Proof, and the Presidency’s Hypocrisy

Magwenya attempted to hide behind institutional independence, claiming the Presidency had no hand in the broadcast fiasco. However, the Nigerian High Commission exposed this narrative as a falsehood, noting that multiple newly accredited ambassadors from other nations witnessed the shabby treatment in absolute disgust.

In a powerful warning to the South African spin-doctors, the High Commission revealed that it holds the full video footage of the post-ceremony proceedings and is fully prepared to release it to the public if pushed further.

President Ramaphosa Saved the Day

While Magwenya chose to fan the flames of discord online, the High Commission rightly credited President Cyril Ramaphosa himself with having the basic decency and statesmanship to intervene:

“Thankfully your President had the decency and presence of mind to put out the fire and direct you and your state broadcaster to do the right thing. He literally saved the day.”

A Firm Warning to Abuja’s Detractors

The Nigerian High Commission has made it unequivocally clear that while it desires peace, mutual respect, and strong bilateral ties, it will never tolerate disrespect toward its government or its people.

Calling out Magwenya’s chronic inability to act as a statesman, the High Commission concluded with a stern warning: “To us this matter is closed but if you wish to escalate it you are welcome to do so and we are up to the task. A word is enough for the wise.”