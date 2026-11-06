I Never Approved It – Fani-Kayode Rejects NLS Senior Counsel Rank

Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has rejected the Senior Counsel of Nigeria (SCN) title reportedly conferred on him by the Nigerian Law Society (NLS).

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Aviation said he did not give his approval for the acceptance of the title.

In a statement released on Friday by his Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okoji, Fani-Kayode explained that his representatives attended the society’s event after his office received an invitation.

He said he was not personally involved in the decision to accept the designation and had no intention of presenting himself as someone who had endorsed the title.

“His Excellency wishes to categorically state that he did not personally authorize or approve the acceptance of the said designation and hereby formally disassociates himself from the purported conferment.

“The circumstances surrounding the representation and subsequent communication of acceptance were regrettable and arose from an unfortunate administrative misjudgment, without any intention whatsoever to misrepresent His Excellency’s personal position or professional convictions.

“As a legal practitioner of over 41 years standing, His Excellency would be the last person to knowingly engage in any act that violates the law, undermines the integrity of the legal profession, or brings the profession into disrepute”, the statement read.