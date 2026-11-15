South Africa: Nobody Is Appointed To Sell Icecream – Presidency Defends Fani-Kayode

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has backed Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the ongoing row with the South African government.

Bwala, in a post on Sunday, urged Fani-Kayode to continue representing Nigeria without fear or favour, noting that that is what he was appointed to do.

The presidential media aide added that any appointee, including Fani-Kayode, who does his/her job well is expected to take the ‘bullet’ that comes with the job so the principal can focus on governance without distraction.

“Thank you @realFFK for doing the job you are appointed to do; to represent Nigeria and project our strength without fear or favour.

“A proper appointee is one that does his job and takes the bullet that comes with the job, whilst allowing his principal to focus on governance without distraction.

“Nobody is appointed to sell ice cream,” Bwala wrote on 𝕏.

Naija News recalls that the Nigeria High Commission in South Africa has slammed the spokesperson for President Cyril Ramaphosa, Vincent Magwenya, over the alleged exclusion of Nigeria’s ambassador from a live broadcast of credentials presentation ceremony in Pretoria.

A disagreement erupted during the presentation of letters of credence by Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, to Ramaphosa at the Presidential Guest House.

The Nigerian Mission alleged that although the introduction of 15 newly accredited ambassadors were broadcast live, the segment featuring the Nigerian delegation was omitted.

The development reportedly prompted a complaint from Fani-Kayode, which subsequently triggered an exchange of accusations between the mission and Magwenya on social media.

According to a statement attributed to the Nigerian High Commission, Magwenya responded to the ambassador’s complaint by accusing the mission of embarrassing Nigeria.