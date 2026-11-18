The Department of State Services (DSS) has asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to provide evidence supporting his allegation that the agency planned to sponsor protests in Sokoto State to disrupt opposition political activities.

The DSS said its preliminary investigation into the allegation, which Atiku reportedly made on November 3, 2026, failed to uncover evidence supporting the claim.

The agency disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie.

It urged the former Vice President to publicly clarify his allegation or submit concrete evidence that could assist further investigations.

Atiku had alleged that the DSS leadership was recruiting individuals to stage protests in Sokoto to create disorder and provide justification for the imposition of a curfew.

He claimed that the alleged plan was intended to prevent the commencement of campaign activities by the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“More disturbing still, the information available to us is that the leadership of the Department of State Services is recruiting people to stage protests in Sokoto. The objective is to create disorder, give the APC controlled state government a pretext to impose a curfew and prevent our campaign take off from holding as scheduled.

“We know where some of these protesters are assembled: an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road. Trucks are stationed there and dispatched to key points, including the roundabout,” Atiku was quoted as saying.

Responding to the allegations, the DSS said its Director-General ordered an internal investigation to establish the facts.

The statement read: “The attention of the DG Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to allegation by elder statesman and ADC presidential candidate, Alhaji ATIKU ABUBAKAR that, DSS is organizing protests in Sokoto State.

“For the Records, DSS Operatives deployed to Sokoto ADC Governorship Candidate; Mannir DANIYA, evacuated him to safety unhurt on 31st October 2026 when attacked in Sokoto. Two (2) DSS operatives were assaulted during the incident and are still being treated in the hospital. The governorship candidate called personally to appreciate the State Director of Sokoto Command and even requested for reinforcement from the DSS.

“Though these operations to protect all Political Parties are at variance with the elder statesman’s allegation and tend to demoralize our gallant operatives who are risking their lives in the line of duty, the DGSS has still ordered an investigation into the allegation in deference to the elder statesman.

“The Service will continue to remain accountable under the present DG.

“Pursuant to the directive of the Director General, the Service activated its internal investigation protocol, which was expanded to interview of ADC leadership in Sokoto State, members and relevant stakeholders.

“Outcome of the preliminary investigation did not confirm the allegation, as there was no evidence to establish such.

“While the Service acknowledges the Letters of Appreciation from the ADC chairman and governorship candidate in Sokoto State, the DSS still requests that, in view of the fact that the allegation was made in public, His Excellency should set the records straight publicly or provide concrete evidence (if any) to enable further investigation.

“The Service welcomes any fair and independent enquiry into the issue.

“This appeal is made with respect to His Excellency and in the interest of truth, fairness, and preservation of the morale of officers who risk their lives daily in the service of the nation.

“The DSS, under its present DG, remains deeply committed to its constitutional mandate, set standards of professionalism and neutrality.”