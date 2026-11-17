The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has accused opposition parties in the country of sponsoring thugs to project a false narrative that Nigerians have rejected President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC PCC, in a statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, particularly accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of sponsoring hoodlums, arming them with cudgels and banners, and commandeering them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies.

It said the opposition parties, by their actions, are endangering the lives of innocent Nigerians.

It added that the NDC and the ADC have perfected plans to use deepfakes, artificial-intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests, and other forms of propaganda to manipulate public opinion and spread lies about President Tinubu and the APC.

Naija News reports that the APC also alleged that some of its supporters are being targeted for violence in the southeast for refusing to support the NDC candidate, Peter Obi.

It therefore called on security agencies to investigate the matter and ensure those found guilty are brought to book.

Alake, in the statement, also called on politicians to curb their supporters and avoid politics of bitterness going into the 2027 elections.

“Hours before the flag-off of our presidential campaign in Kaduna on October 24, 2026, we alerted Nigerians to the plot by opposition elements to create undue tension, sow disharmony, and introduce violence into the campaigns across the country.

​”We specifically informed Nigerians that the opposition, the African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, had perfected elaborate schemes to use deepfakes, artificial-intelligence-generated images, fake news, sponsored protests, and other forms of propaganda to manipulate public opinion and spread lies about our nation, President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, and the processes leading to next year’s general elections.

​”These unpatriotic and disingenuous plots by opposition elements have started unfolding. Their major objective is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu.

​”To create the false narrative of citizens’ discontent against the President, the ADC and NDC now sponsor hoodlums, arm them with cudgels and banners, and commandeer them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies. The latest instance of this abhorrent and anti-democratic stunt was the desecration of an Abuja Mosque last Friday, where these thugs were mobilised to pelt the presidential motorcade with stones.

​”We commend the security personnel attached to the presidential convoy for their maturity and for exercising utmost restraint in such a delicate situation. We also commend the fatherly disposition of President Tinubu, who has since directed the Police Command in Abuja to release those detained for the infraction.

​”The APC Presidential Campaign Council is also concerned about the violence targeting some of our party members and supporters in the Southeast, where they are being threatened and labelled as saboteurs for not supporting Mr Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate.

​”Also concerning is how our party’s campaign billboards are being destroyed under cover of night by opposition-sponsored agents. This is unacceptable and antithetical to democratic ideals.

​”Our party and campaign council stand for peaceful, credible, free, and fair elections. We advocate that the democratic space should not be constricted for any party or candidate anywhere in the country.

​”Again, we call on the ADC and NDC leaders to stop the dangerous conscription of ignorant young Nigerians for unwholesome political activities that put their lives at risk, while those leaders’ own children luxuriate in splendour abroad,” the full statement read.