Arise Television anchor Rufai Oseni on Tuesday questioned why the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are repeatedly targeted in attacks at their political gatherings.

Naija News reports that Oseni raised the concern during The Morning Show on Arise Television while reacting to the disruption of the party’s activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

The latest incident occurred in Lagos last week when suspected thugs armed with cutlasses, sticks and stones stormed the NDC’s town hall meeting in Oregun, Ikeja, forcing participants to flee.

“Why always Peter Obi? Why always the NDC? The attacks have become far too frequent. The real question is, why are these attacks happening?” Oseni said.

The broadcaster said it was abnormal for one opposition party to keep facing attacks while others held their events peacefully.

He said the pattern had become too obvious to ignore, adding that those behind the attacks were trying to scare supporters and stop the opposition from campaigning.

Oseni said democracy could not work if opposition leaders could not meet their supporters and return home safely.

He called on security agencies to arrest those behind the Lagos attack and to protect all political parties, regardless of their relationship with the government.

The presenter also urged Nigerians not to accept violence as a normal part of politics, but to pay closer attention to the electoral process.