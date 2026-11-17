A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has stated that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, both have the backing of God.

Babachir Lawal, a chieftain of the NDC, said God is backing the duo to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next year’s election.

Speaking Arise Television, Lawal said the “widespread support” for Obi and Kwankwaso shows that God’s grace is upon their lives.

He said: “I have told everybody that talks to me that both Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso have the grace of God upon their lives, which makes people like them.

“The population likes them. They just show up in the market. They don’t hire people to come to their rallies. People just turn out at their own expense.”

According to him, his political experience had enabled him to recognise signs that could favour the opposition alliance.

He added that he previously occupied a similar position during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“It’s not the first time I am in the position I am in now in politics. I have been in this position during Buhari’s time. Even this your president, I drove his system up to the primaries.

“So I am a very skilled and experienced person in the game. I can see the signs and we know the loopholes. And we are working on the loopholes,’’ he said.

Lawal expressed confidence that the NDC would defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former SGF disclosed that the responsibility of the party’s technical team was to convert the popularity of its presidential candidates into electoral success by ensuring that votes were protected and counted.

“This grace that God has bestowed upon them, it’s our duty, the technical people, to harmonise and crystallise this thing into delivering it at the polling station and protecting the votes and ensuring it’s counted,” he said.