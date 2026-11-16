Gov. Yusuf Moves To Appeal Kwankwaso Over Wife’s Exit From Govt House

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, is reportedly reaching out to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) vice-presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to help resolve the ongoing marital crisis between him and his wife, Hajiya Zainab Musa Kwankwaso.

Naija News learnt that Yusuf had reportedly assembled a high-powered delegation of political leaders, Islamic scholars, elders and influential stakeholders from the State to visit Kwankwaso’s Abuja residence.

A source within the Kano Government House, who spoke with Daily Post, said the delegation would be led by the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Other prominent members expected to be part of the peace mission include Khalifa Sheikh Qaribullah Sheikh Muhammad Nasiru Kabara, spiritual leader of the Qadiriyya Islamic movement in Nigeria and West Africa; Sheikh Abdulwahhab Abdallah, a prominent Islamic scholar and member of the Kano State Shura Council; and Malam Tijjani Yammota, alongside other respected elders and political leaders.

According to the source, the delegation is expected to travel from Kano to Abuja to plead with Kwankwaso to reconsider his position and allow his daughter, Hajiya Zainab, to return to the Government House.

The delegation is also expected to urge all parties to resolve the disagreement through dialogue, understanding, and respect for the marriage, rather than allowing political differences to further complicate the situation.

The source further disclosed that Governor Yusuf still loves his wife and remains deeply committed to preserving their marriage, particularly for the sake of their six children.

The source said, “Governor Yusuf still loves his wife, who is the mother of his children, and he also continues to regard Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his father. This is a family matter that deserves understanding, reconciliation and the intervention of respected elders.

“Politics should not be allowed to come between a husband and wife who love each other, especially after more than 20 years of marriage and six children. The Governor wants peace, and we believe that dialogue and the intervention of these respected personalities can help restore understanding between the two families.”

However, speaking with the aforementioned publication, the State Commissioner for Information, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said he is not aware of any delegation constituted to intervene in the Governor’s marital crisis.

He further explained that the issue is purely personal and requires no public explanation.

He said, “According to our rules of engagement, personal issues of the Governor can only be discussed with prior approval. I therefore urge all government officials to exercise restraint on this issue.

“No comment, is the only official response to this issue.”