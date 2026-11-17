Spokesperson to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, Zekeri Idris, has stated that his (Obi) supporters are being tempted to abandon him.

He claimed that several people within the former Anambra State governor’s political circle are being tempted with financial incentives.

Naija News reports that Idris disclosed this during an appearance on the Morayo Show, where he spoke about political loyalty, integrity and the challenges of sustaining a political movement in Nigeria.

He suggested that remaining committed to Obi’s political ambition had come with considerable temptations, insisting that those around the former presidential candidate had repeatedly resisted opportunities to abandon him.

“There is hardly anybody around Peter Obi who has not been tempted to dump him. The money is there for the taking, but we have said NO!” he said.

The spokesperson also argued that political leadership in Nigeria required individuals who could resist corruption and remain committed to public service despite personal and financial interests.

Citing Ghana’s Kwame Nkrumah, Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Idris maintained that national transformation required leaders with strong convictions and the determination to challenge the status quo.

“Every serious country in the world was changed by one man. It takes one man that says NO MORE!” he stated.

He further argued that Nigeria needed a government capable of delivering meaningful improvements in citizens’ lives, particularly amid the country’s economic and educational challenges.

Idris also criticised the Federal Government’s taxation policies, arguing that Nigerians deserved visible returns on the taxes they paid.