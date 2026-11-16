‘They Scrutinise My Past But Uneasy About Their Own Records’ – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, says he will publish his achievements as Governor of Anambra State over a 10-day period so Nigerians can assess his performance.

Obi announced the initiative, titled “My Record of Service,” in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Monday.

He also took a swipe at critics, including President Bola Tinubu, whom he accused of scrutinising his past while being uncomfortable with their own records.

The former governor, who said he had arrived in the United States for an important engagement in Washington DC, noted that his campaign had always focused on policies, ideas and solutions to the country’s problems.

He said he decided to make his records public in response to repeated attacks on his tenure.

“Nevertheless, because certain individuals have repeatedly scrutinised my past, even as they appear uneasy about their own records, I have chosen to allow the facts to speak for themselves,” he said.

Obi also addressed claims that he abandoned Anambra during its erosion crisis, insisting that he never ran away from any responsibility.

He said he always gave his best in every office he held, adding that although not all his goals were achieved, he never lacked commitment.

President Tinubu had, at an APC rally in Uyo, accused Obi of running away from erosion in Anambra while claiming that he tamed the Atlantic Ocean as governor of Lagos.