An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Josef Onoh, has waded into the controversy over the singing of the old national anthem at a Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) event, saying no law makes it an offence.

Speaking on Arise News on Monday, Onoh described the uproar over the incident at Peter Obi’s town hall meeting in Lagos as unnecessary.

The APC chieftain explained that while the National Anthem Act, 2024, restored ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, it did not ban ‘Arise, O Compatriots’.

He said both anthems remain symbols of Nigerians’ loyalty and history.

“When the National Anthem Act of 2024 was created, they did not in any way, even in the Constitution, criminalise any part of the old national anthem,” he said.

Onoh noted that Section 3 of the Act specifies occasions where the new anthem must be performed, including official government events and political gatherings.

He said, however, that private political town hall meetings were not expressly mentioned, describing it as a loophole in the law.

The lawyer added that although Section 24(a) of the Constitution lists respect for the anthem as a civic obligation, there is no penalty for failing to recite it.

“Neither the Constitution nor the National Anthem Act of 2024 criminalised the not reciting the national anthem,” he stated.

Onoh’s position contrasts with that of some government officials, including FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who accused Obi of disrespecting national symbols, and Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, who linked the act to secessionist tendencies.

The NDC had explained that the singing of the old anthem was spontaneous.

The country reverted to ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’ in May 2024 after using ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ for 46 years.