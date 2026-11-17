Atiku Abubakar’s spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, has said the opposition’s main concern ahead of the 2027 presidential election is to remove President Bola Tinubu from office.

Shaibu said his principal, Atiku, who is African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), may have different political ambitions, but they share one goal: ending Tinubu’s administration.

He described the maladministration of the Tinubu-led government as the opposition’s common enemy, adding that whoever emerges as the leading candidate must be ready to challenge the president.

Naija News reports that Shaibu spoke on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief ahead of a planned meeting involving opposition presidential hopefuls to discuss how to form a common front for the 2027 election.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council Director of Strategic Communication also dismissed any suggestion that Atiku was in the race just to make up the numbers.

He said the former vice president was determined to defeat Tinubu and win the presidency.

Shaibu said, “We have been very modest, and Nigerians can see the tsunami going on across the country with our affordable life campaign; even the blind can see, and the deaf can hear. It’s not for us to sit down on TV and say that they are going to step down for us.

“The truth of the matter is that we know that the projections are clear; we know the trees that are bearing the fruits and the one that the sitting government has been throwing stones at, so Atiku Abubakar is not in this race to pass the time; he is here to win and to beat Bola Tinubu.”

He added that the opposition was more concerned about defeating Tinubu than arguing over who should lead the alliance.

According to him, the planned meeting would bring together strong political figures, including Obi and Makinde.

“All the contenders in the race for the meeting on 23rd are very formidable and great guys, from Peter Obi to Seyi Makinde, excellent guys, but the truth of the matter is, who is the frontrunner?

“It’s left for Nigerians to judge, we are going as a team, they are brothers in this race, and we have one common enemy that is the maladministration of Tinubu’s government.

“So, whichever way we go, Tinubu must be out by May 29, 2027,” Shaibu said.