A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has claimed that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will flee the country after the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the claim on Monday during an interview on TVC.

The former governor alleged that Makinde would run away to avoid facing the consequences of his actions in office after leaving power.

He said the governor would leave the country between January and March 2027, before the April allocation from the Federal Government, and would issue directives from exile.

“Write my words down. After this election, Governor Makinde will run from Nigeria between January and March. I’ve said so many things in Nigeria. I was the one who spoke about this Fubara thing.

“Between March and April, let me be precise: Makinde will run. He won’t take April allocation. He will be directing from exile,” Fayose said.

Fayose urged Nigerians to take note of his prediction, insisting that many of his past statements had come to pass.

The former governor recalled that he was the first to speak about the political crisis involving Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and also claimed to have predicted the fate of former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.