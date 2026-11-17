Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that he would rather retire from active politics than defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose made the declaration during a special edition of TVC News’ Journalists’ Hangout, where he spoke about political realignments and possible alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former governor insisted that he remained a committed member of the PDP despite the political developments within the opposition.

Asked whether he was still member of the party, Fayose said he had no intention of joining another political platform.

“I am indeed. I would never go to another political party. Never, ever. The moment I stop being a member of PDP, I withdraw from politics,” he said.

He said Nigerians should understand that political differences were inevitable in a democratic system and that not everyone could belong to the same political party, adding that he was no longer driven by the ambition to acquire wealth or seek political positions, having served as governor.

“What exactly am I looking for to become? Money? House? Food? After being governor of two towns? Being chairman of a highway?” he asked.

He also suggested that political cooperation across party lines remained possible where it served the national interest, saying political differences should not prevent individuals from working together on issues that benefit Nigerians.