Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s economic policies, saying it has performed better than that of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose, who acknowledged the economic hardship facing Nigerians, argued that the Tinubu administration had made progress in stabilising the economy despite challenges inherited from previous governments.

The former governor stated this during a special edition of TVC News’ Journalists’ Hangout, where he assessed the administration’s economic politics and performance.

He criticised those who maintained that Tinubu had performed worse than Buhari, describing such comparisons as politically motivated.

Fayose said his assessment was informed by his experience as a governor during Buhari’s administration, when he openly criticised the former President’s policies.

He said: “I was a critic of Buhari, and I know what I’m saying. I was a governor at Buhari’s time. I know what I’m talking about. But anybody living today and saying Tinubu has not done better than Buhari? I consider that as either hate or political lineage.”

“Tinubu has stabilised the economy. He might not be to the extent everybody will say he’s perfect or he’s getting there. When things go bad, recovery is not easy. When the economy fails, recovery is not easy,” he added.

Defending the removal of petrol subsidy by President Tinubu, Fayose argued that the savings could be redirected towards public spending, including the payment of salaries.

“Is it not better that the subsidy, whatever gains they make out, is now fairly in the space to make sure that salaries are paid than the money to go to the hands of a few minorities?” he asked.

The former governor further pointed to the government’s student loan scheme as one of the interventions that deserved recognition.

Fayose maintained that no president could satisfy the expectations of every Nigerian, given the country’s size, diversity and competing interests.Nigeria News Updates

“There is no perfect president there. Everybody’s perception. There’s no president in Nigeria that will beat the yearnings of everybody. It’s not possible,” he said.