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I Never Prayed For Buhari To Die – Ex-Aso Rock Chaplain Malomo

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Key Takeaways

  • Former Aso Rock Presidential Villa Chaplain Pastor Joseph Malomo has denied allegations that he prayed for former President Muhammadu Buhari to die.
  • Malomo told Channels TV that he received a cancer and leukaemia diagnosis eight months before assuming office and later overcame the illness.
  • Malomo said his near-death experience made him unwilling to wish anyone dead, adding that only God determines when a person dies.

Pastor Joseph Malomo, the longest-serving Chaplain of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, has dismissed allegations that he prayed for the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Malomo addressed the allegation in an interview with Channels TV.

According to him, no individual has the power to determine another person’s appointed time of death, as life and death remain in God’s hands.

The cleric said he had gone through a difficult period after being diagnosed with cancer and leukaemia shortly before his appointment at the Presidential Villa.

He disclosed that he eventually overcame the illness, adding that his experience brought him very close to death.

He said: “And you know why I believe that is so, that would be so wrong of me is because I said, 8 months before assuming that office, I had just been diagnosed of cancer, leukemia, and I overcame it. I will be the last person to want to wish any, because I saw the brother of death, if I saw the relatives, the brother, the sister, the cousin of death. So, for me…

“Yes, I am a cancer survivor. So, for me to do that, that would be very crazy. So, apart from that, it is only God that determines when somebody will die.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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