I Never Prayed For Buhari To Die – Ex-Aso Rock Chaplain Malomo

Pastor Joseph Malomo, the longest-serving Chaplain of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, has dismissed allegations that he prayed for the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that Malomo addressed the allegation in an interview with Channels TV.

According to him, no individual has the power to determine another person’s appointed time of death, as life and death remain in God’s hands.

The cleric said he had gone through a difficult period after being diagnosed with cancer and leukaemia shortly before his appointment at the Presidential Villa.

He disclosed that he eventually overcame the illness, adding that his experience brought him very close to death.

He said: “And you know why I believe that is so, that would be so wrong of me is because I said, 8 months before assuming that office, I had just been diagnosed of cancer, leukemia, and I overcame it. I will be the last person to want to wish any, because I saw the brother of death, if I saw the relatives, the brother, the sister, the cousin of death. So, for me…

“Yes, I am a cancer survivor. So, for me to do that, that would be very crazy. So, apart from that, it is only God that determines when somebody will die.”