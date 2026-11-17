The senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has predicted that the proposed opposition coalition against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election would not succeed.

According to him, the planned coalition between Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), is coming too late and would not be a threat to Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Kalu made the submission on Tuesday during a chat with the Senate Press Corps.

He argued that the opposition should have formed a united front a long time ago instead of pursuing personal ambitions.

“They started their political calculations too late and they might struggle to agree on a common presidential candidate. A united opposition coalition would have posed a serious challenge to the ruling APC. But the inability of its component parties to agree on leadership and a presidential candidate has weakened its prospects,” Kalu said.

The former Governor of Abia State made the prediction ahead of the scheduled meeting of the opposition candidates and parties set for November 23 to finalise ongoing coalition talks.

He added that President Tinubu has no formidable opposition in the coming election, declaring that “the forthcoming presidential contest is a battle of Tinubu versus Tinubu.”

According to him, even if the opposition succeeds in coming together, it will only give the All Progressives Congress (APC) a headache, but the opposition will still lose.

“If they had sincerely come together, it would have given APC a headache, but not a win. The game is already too late for them because they cannot even agree on who will be their presidential candidate,” he added.

Kalu insisted that the APC remained firmly positioned to retain power, citing its grassroots support across the country, and maintained that none of the opposition contenders possessed the political strength to defeat Tinubu in 2027.

“We are not afraid of any coalition. APC is the ruling party, and we have massive grassroots support,” he declared.

Kalu expressed concerns and condemned the recent spate of political violence across the country. He condemned the use of thugs, intimidation and physical attacks during election campaigns, urging politicians and their supporters to embrace peaceful campaigns and democratic engagement.

According to him, campaigns should be based on performance, records, achievements and capacity to deliver good governance rather than violence and intimidation.

“Nobody has asked anybody to go and fight or engage in violence. Campaigns should be fought based on what candidates have done for the country. No life is worth wasting because of politics,” Kalu said.

Kalu added that despite their political differences, major politicians have a cordial relationship behind the scenes.

He observed that President Tinubu, Atiku, Obi and Makinde could openly disagree on political issues but still relate cordially with one another.

“Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Makinde and others are all friends who eat at the same table. Nigeria needs unity. We don’t need to fight,” he added.