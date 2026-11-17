The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the allegation that it is responsible for Nigerians’ rejection of President Bola Tinubu.

The party insisted that the APC and President Tinubu are suffering from the anger of Nigerians who have been hard done by the pains inflicted on them by the policies of the Tinubu administration.

The ADC said it rejects the APC’s desperate attempt to call the anger of suffering Nigerians an opposition plot.

Naija News reports that the statement by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, follows an earlier allegation by the APC Presidential Campaign Council that the ADC and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) are sponsoring hoodlums, arming them with cudgels and banners, and commandeering them to chant ‘Bamaiyi’ at APC campaign rallies.

It said the opposition parties, by their actions, are endangering the lives of innocent Nigerians.

However, the ADC insisted that Nigerians need no sponsor to reject the government causing them pain for three and a half years.

“For three and a half years, President Bola Tinubu has plucked the feathers from the Nigerian people with policies that have made food, fuel and basic survival painfully expensive. Now he scatters a little campaign grain and expects the wounded to follow him singing his praises. Nigerians are wiser than the chicken in that tale. They know who caused their pain, and they need no sponsor to tell him so,” the ADC statement read.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council rejected the APC’s allegation that it sponsors young Nigerians to disrupt campaign events.

The Council said a party controlling the federal government cannot accuse its opponents of arming people and organising violence without producing evidence.

“The Presidency earlier denied that the President’s motorcade had been pelted. Now the APC campaign council says people were detained for pelting the convoy with stones and that President Tinubu directed their release. Which account should Nigerians believe?

“If the APC has evidence that the ADC armed or sponsored those people, why were those detained released? Why have the alleged sponsors not been identified and prosecuted? A government with evidence of such a serious offence should hand it to investigators, not fling accusations at its opponents,” the statement added.

The ADC also condemned all forms of election violence and challenged the APC to provide evidence and justify some of its campaign statements.

“The ADC Presidential Campaign Council does not sponsor violence or recruit young people to confront political opponents. We condemn attacks on campaigners, supporters, places of worship and public property, regardless of the party involved. Any alleged attack should be investigated impartially, and responsibility established through evidence.

“The APC should also answer questions about its own campaign practices. Reports and images of money being distributed at campaign events deserve scrutiny. The ruling party cannot escape that scrutiny by claiming every crowd that refuses to cheer the President has been paid by the ADC.

“Nigerians are entitled to judge this government by the cost of living and by their own daily experience. Calling their anger an opposition plot will not make it disappear,” Shaibu said.

“The APC must produce evidence for its allegation or withdraw it. Tinubu cannot preside over years of hardship, offer Nigerians a handful of campaign inducements, and demand gratitude. The people know who pulled out the feathers. They will decide for themselves whether to follow him,” the ADC statement concluded.