Atiku Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Disrupt ADC Campaign Rally In Sokoto

Former Vice-President and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the Department of State Services (DSS) leadership of mobilising protesters to disrupt his party’s campaign rally in Sokoto State.

Atiku claimed that the planned protests were aimed at creating confusion and providing an excuse for the state government to impose a curfew, thereby stopping the ADC from holding its rally as scheduled.

The former vice-president made the allegations on Tuesday during a press briefing in Abuja, Naija News reports.

He also accused the Sokoto State Government of frustrating the party’s campaign preparations by denying it access to public facilities and refusing to provide necessary logistical support.

According to Atiku, the alleged actions were deliberate attempts to prevent the opposition party from enjoying a fair political environment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said, “More disturbing still, the information available to us is that the leadership of the Department of State Services is recruiting people to stage protests in Sokoto.”

Atiku further alleged that some of the protesters had gathered at an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road, from where trucks were allegedly sent to strategic locations, including a roundabout.

He claimed that the protesters were creating traffic problems, threatening commuters and beating some residents.

The ADC presidential candidate described the alleged involvement of security officials in the planned protests as political interference.

“This is not intelligence work. It is political interference dressed in official uniform,” he said.

Atiku called on security personnel allegedly involved in the mobilisation to withdraw, insisting that security agencies should protect Nigerians and enforce the law rather than engage in activities that could favour a political party.

He also accused President Bola Tinubu‘s administration of weakening opposition parties through what he described as intimidation and efforts to bring opposition politicians into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the alleged actions were part of a plan to turn Nigeria into a one-party state and reduce the space for political competition.

The former vice-president urged the Federal Government to concentrate on addressing the economic difficulties facing Nigerians instead of creating obstacles for opposition parties.

He listed the rising costs of food, transportation, fuel and electricity as some of the major challenges affecting households across the country.

Atiku promised that an ADC-led government would encourage local production, improve food production, create jobs and reduce the cost of doing business.

He also proposed a targeted production subsidy linked to fuel refined locally, saying the policy would reduce pressure on consumers while supporting Nigerian industries.

The former vice-president accused the APC of resorting to intimidation following what he described as the ruling party’s poor performance at its recent rally in Kaduna.

Despite the alleged attempts to frustrate the ADC’s campaign, Atiku insisted that the party would not back down.

He said, “The ADC will resist every gimmick, administrative roadblock and underhand manoeuvre designed to exclude the opposition or impose a one-party reality on Nigeria.”

Atiku confirmed that he would travel to Sokoto on Wednesday to address party supporters, urging residents to remain peaceful and avoid any action that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

He also asked security agencies to protect residents, commuters and rally participants without favouring any political party.

The ADC candidate warned that security officers found to have participated in efforts to suppress political freedom would be held accountable under the law.

He, however, pledged support for security personnel who refused to allow themselves to be used against democratic activities.

Atiku described the 2027 general election as a major test for Nigeria’s democracy, saying the contest would go beyond political parties and individual candidates.

He said, “The 2027 general election will be a defining moment in our democratic history. This is more than a contest between parties or candidates. It is a choice between a government that has shown indifference to people’s suffering and Nigerians who have endured enough and want their votes to count.”