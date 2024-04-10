Eid-El- Fitr: Let’s Shape Nigeria For Future Generation – Tinubu Tasks Nigerians In Sallah Message

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made an earnest plea to all citizens, urging them to unite and recommit themselves to the honourable task of nation-building.

In his message of felicitation to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast, the president emphasized that we, as the sculptors, hold the power to shape Nigeria according to our aspirations.

Highlighting the significance of this sacred season, President Tinubu stressed the importance of complete surrender to God’s will and the duty to serve humanity through sacrifice.

The president also called for a collective effort to foster unity and harmony among all Nigerians, regardless of their differences. He emphasized that working together can overcome challenges and build a prosperous nation for future generations.

In his message to Muslims in Nigeria and across the globe, President Tinubu expressed his hope that Almighty Allah would reward their prayers and sacrifices during this season and beyond.

Naija News reports that the president’s spokesperson, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, conveyed this message in a statement on Tuesday.

The president extended his wishes for Nigerians to have a joyful and blessed Eid-el-Fitr celebration while emphasizing the importance of the lessons learned during this season to remain with us always.

Sustain The Lessons Of Ramadan – Jibrin, Abbas Call For More Prayers

In a separate message on Tuesday, sent through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, urged Muslims to sustain the lessons they learned during the month-long Ramadan fast.

He also urged the Muslim faithful to pray to Allah SWT to accept the supplications, prayers, and good deeds of the Ummah during the month of Ramadan.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, along with his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, have both encouraged Muslims to offer additional prayers for the growth of Nigeria.

In a Sallah message released by their respective media aides, the Speaker emphasized the importance of reflecting on the teachings of Ramadan and expressed optimism that Allah has granted their prayers.

The Deputy Speaker urged Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to persist in their prayers for national unity, peaceful coexistence, and progress.

He also called for the promotion of national unity and continued support for the country’s leadership, assuring citizens that Nigeria will soon achieve the desired level of greatness.