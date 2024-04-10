Let Us Support Tinubu, Governors – Buhari Appeals To Nigerians

Advertisement

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to support the country’s leaders at this crucial juncture of the nation’s democracy.

Speaking to journalists in Daura, shortly after observing the Eid prayer on Wednesday, Buhari congratulated fellow Muslims on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fasting and the performance of the Eid.

He urged all citizens to support the leaders from the local government level to the highest at the centre in their efforts to transform the development landscape of the nation.

He said: “Support for our leaders. It is a vote for a better tomorrow.

“It is imperative that we stand united in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation.”

He also called on contestants to political offices in our elections “to always ensure a smooth succession from one administration to another without stoking communal tensions and obstructing development, irrespective of political party affiliation.”

The former President expressed his appreciation to the people of Daura, his hometown, and the state in general for giving him a warm welcome as indicated by the massive crowd at the Eid prayer ground.

He expressed his happiness at being in the midst of his people after he finished his term as president.