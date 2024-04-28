My Govt Is Using Technology To Fight Corruption – Tinubu Tells Bill Gates

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration is investing in technology that is tailored towards ensuring transparency and accountability in government.

He said this during a meeting with Microsoft Founder and Philanthropist, Bill Gates, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said his government is also using technology to accelerate public-sector performance and service delivery to the Nigerian people.

Tinubu said technology is a potent weapon against corruption and financial impropriety in public service, saying that resistance is often expected when efforts are made to strengthen systems and forestall malfeasance.

He emphasized his unwavering commitment to delivering reliable technology that will support a national consumer credit system and many other critical new government interventions for all Nigerians.

He said: “Technology is the enemy of fraud, corruption, and irregularity. We have been working hard on improving technology.

“There is always the initial resistance. Corruption, self-interest, and fraudulent activity will always be an enemy, but when you bend that curve, you will receive the benefit. The nation will receive the benefit.”

Recounting how he deployed technology to enhance the revenue base of Lagos State as governor, the president said he ensured the collection and utilization of essential data, creating an efficient tax system for the state.