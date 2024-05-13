‘The Jungle Has Matured’ – Governor Fubara Vows To Probe Wike

The Rivers State government, under the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is set to probe the affairs of his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports the current Rivers State government is preparing to establish an investigative committee to scrutinize the operations of the previous administration under Nyesom Wike for the eight years he was in power.

Fubara spoke on Monday, May 13, after inaugurating Dagogo Iboroma (SAN), as the new Attorney-General of the state.

Earlier on Monday, the factional House of Assembly led by Victor Oko-Jumbo had screened and confirmed Iboroma for appointment.

This development marks a new turn in the political crisis that has engulfed the oil-rich state and pitted Fubara and Wike against each other.

It would be recalled that Fubara was the Accountant General of Rivers State during the administration of Wike in Rivers State.

Speaking at the Rivers State government house, Fubara stressed the need to probe governance in the state, adding that there is no going back on the decision.

He said: “As it is today, in the local parlance they say the jungle has matured. We will be setting a panel of enquiry to investigate the affairs of governance.

“So brace up, I’m not going back on it.”

The announcement by the Governor attracted applause from those present at the event.