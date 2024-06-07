Just In: Minimum Wage Committee Meets Behind Closed Doors In Abuja

A meeting of the tripartite committee on a new national minimum wage has commenced in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Naija News reports Friday’s meeting is the fifth since the suspension of the nationwide strike declared by organised labour to press home its demand for an increased new national minimum wage.

The meeting is holding behind closed doors at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

Some prominent members of the committee are in attendance including the Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF); the Minister of Labour and Employment (State) Nkiruka Onyejeocha, the Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma; a representative of the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission; the Minister of Finance Wale Edun as well as the Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu.

There are indications that a figure may be announced after the meeting on Friday.

Details later…