Tripartite Committee To Finalise Minimum Wage Figure Today — Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, who also serves as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has announced that the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage will finalize a new minimum wage figure by Friday (today).

This statement came after a prolonged five-hour meeting held on Thursday.

During a press briefing that followed the meeting, Governor Uzodimma dispelled ongoing rumours about an agreed figure of ₦105,000, stating clearly that no such agreement had been reached.

He emphasized the committee’s commitment to arriving at a conclusive figure in the next session, which is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

The meeting, which took place at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, saw significant participation from both government officials and organized labour representatives.

Among the government attendees were Minister of Finance Wale Edun, Minister of Budget and National Planning Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Labour Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, representatives from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the Head of Service of the Federation.

From the side of Organised Labour, prominent figures included Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Festus Osifo, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday directed the committee to speed up the process, compute the figures and send them to him.

The President had also said he was committed to a wage above ₦60,000, while the TUC and the NLC said they weren’t fixated on their ₦494,000 demand.