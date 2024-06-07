[JUST IN] Minimum Wage: Uzodimma Gives Update On Tripartite Committee Meeting

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has hinted about the outcome of today’s meeting by the minimum wage tripartite committee.

Naija News reported earlier that the tripartite committee will meet today to likely finalize a new minimum wage following the demands of the organized labour consisting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Addressing journalists shortly after today’s meeting, Uzodinma, who also serves as Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said the Tripartite Committee on the Minimum Wage is close to agreeing on a new national minimum wage.

“We had a very fruitful deliberation and of course, you know it is a technical subcommittee of a committee.

“And at the level of the committee, we have reached near consensus and by the time we go to the plenary, we will have a complete agreement and maybe from there the media can start their job. As it is now I think we are better off than we were,” said Uzodimma after the meeting on Friday which reportedly lasted for over 12 hours.

The Imo State governor said the committee just finished with their various unit meetings and has now proceeded to the plenary where the committee is expected to harmonize their decisions and hopefully come up with a figure.