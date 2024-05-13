Melinda Gates Quits Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, To Get $12.5 Billion

Melinda French Gates announced on Monday that she would be leaving the philanthropic foundation she founded with her ex-husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

The resignation will be effective on June 7, leaving Bill Gates as the only chair of one of the world’s most influential and powerful non-governmental organizations.

Melinda French Gates made a statement which she posted on social media.

“After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,” she stated.

The statement gave no reason for her departure but noted that “under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families.”

The couple got married in 1994, but they announced their divorce in 2021.

They continued to co-chair the foundation, which they established in 2001, with the vast wealth acquired through Microsoft’s success.

Bill Gates expressed his gratitude to his ex-wife for her “critical contributions” towards their organization.

“As a co-founder and co-chair, Melinda has been instrumental in shaping our strategies and initiatives, significantly impacting global health and gender equality.

“I am sorry to see Melinda leave, but I am sure she will have a huge impact in her future philanthropic work,” Bill Gates said in a separate statement Monday.

According to the organization’s CEO, Mark Suzman, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will be renamed the Gates Foundation.