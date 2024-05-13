‘FG May Start Paying Workers Based On Productivity’

The federal government of Nigeria may start paying workers in the civil service based on their productivity.

This was disclosed on Monday by the Director-General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr. Nasir Raji-Mustapha, who said a new salary system based on the productivity of workers is already been developed.

Addressing newsmen at the organisation’s headquarters in Abuja, Raji-Mustapha explained that based on the new system, workers on the same level may earn different salaries.

He added that the development of the system started about three or four years ago and all stakeholders including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are aware and been carried along.

According to him, “We are in the process of developing a productivity-led wage system that will ensure that those who are productive are rewarded for their efforts irrespective of their grade level. Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages.”

He added that, “Of course, labour as a critical stakeholder is being carried along in this exercise. As researchers, we don’t just do things without considering the recipient of the reports.

“When we started the project about three or four years ago, we held stakeholders’ forum which the labour unions participated. We even went further to send memo to NLC and TUC to ask them whether they will support the proposed Wage System and they said they will welcome it.”

The DG said that the report for the first phase of the study was ready, adding that the next stage will be to engage various stakeholders to consider and make input before finally presenting it to the federal government for its consideration and possible adoption.

This revelation is coming at a time when the tripartite committee set up by the government to recommend a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers is still deliberating and yet to conclude its assignment.