Tinubu Orders Umahi To Start Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highway Design

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, to start the design of the Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highway.

This was disclosed on Sunday by Umahi after a visit to the section one, phase one, of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and its realignment in Lagos.

The Minister disclosed that the Sokoto-Badagry Highway is 1,000 kilometres long.

In his words, “I’m happy that Mr President has also directed me to start the immediate design of the Sokoto-Badagry Coastal Highway.

“This one is a spur of the Coastal highway, and that one is 1000 kilometres.

“We’ve started the design and I’m very sure that as soon as Federal Executive Council approves it, we will be starting at Sokoto side, which is the zero point.

“We also have another spur which is going to go from Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja going to Cameroon.

“So we have that spur and it’s about 361 kilometres, going through Otukpo to Benue to Nasarawa and ends up at Apo in Abuja.

“We are also going to be presenting it to Mr President, and when this is done, then the coastal routes like we promised will go to circle the entire country.”

Umahi further noted that when once the construction finishes, the coastal road will link the regions of Nigeria from the South-West to the South-South, North-East, North-West, and North-Central.