No Nigerian Child Should Be Excluded From Quality Education- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said his administration would ensure that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education.

The president said this on Monday at the State House in Abuja, while launching a campaign to promote inclusive education, skills development, and gender equity.

Tagged #WeAreEqual, the campaign is an initiative of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

The Nigerian component of the programme is tagged, ‘Education as a Powerful Tool for Change’, championed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

In his address, President Tinubu urged said his government will continue to create opportunities for all children to access quality education without leaving anyone behind, particularly the girl child

He saluted the commitment of African First Ladies, as members of OAFLAD, to advance gender equality and narrow the gender gap across the continent.

He said: “We must continue to create opportunities for all our children to access quality education without leaving anyone behind, particularly the girl child. We must engender a society where everyone has the same opportunities, regardless of who they are, because doing that leads to a stronger and more peaceful society for all.

“I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian child is excluded from quality education that prepares women and girls to lead and bring positive changes to our communities.

“Let us carry forward this campaign, which promises to gift an educated girl-child the potential to bring the necessary change and transform African communities for the better.”

President Tinubu noted that the launch of the campaign in Nigeria coincides with the re-introduction of the Alternative High School for Girls advanced by the First Lady.

The president stated that the initiative offers a second chance to young girls, who have dropped out of school, to continue their education and fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

He added: “I am happy to note that the foundation stone of one of the schools was recently laid in Osun State, in western Nigeria, by the First Lady. More schools are underway across the country, supported by state governments, the federal government through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and other development partners.

“As Governor of Lagos State, before I became President of Nigeria from May 29, 2023, I witnessed first hand, how societal challenges, such as unwanted teenage pregnancy, domestic violence, human trafficking and drug addiction can obstruct the promising future of young girls.

“Indeed, the re-introduction of Alternative High School for Girls by the First Lady of Nigeria must have received inspiration from the successful implementation of a similar initiative in Lagos State during my tenure as governor.”

President Tinubu emphasized that education is the cornerstone of national development and that when girls are empowered to pursue their dreams, communities thrive, economies prosper, and nations succeed.

He said it is, therefore, incumbent on all stakeholders to continue to take bold and decisive actions to eliminate the structural inequalities that hold women back on the continent.