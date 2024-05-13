President Tinubu Presides Over FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, presided over the Federal Executive Council meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, the fifth since January this year, was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamia; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; ministers and head of parastatals.

Naija News reports that the meeting is expected to come out with some far-reaching decisions that will tackle some of the challenges in the country.

Before the meeting, the council observed a minute silence in honour of two deceased former cabinet members, Prof. Fabian Osuji and Chief Ogbonnaya Onu.

Osuji, who died on February 28, 2024, served as Minister of Education from July 2003 to March 2005 in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

On his part, Onu had served as minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation in the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The first civilian governor of Abia State died on April 11, 2024, at the age of 72.

Earlier, Tinubu swore in two commissioners of the National Population Commission, (NPC)

They are Mr. Fasuwa Johnson from Ogun state and Dr. Amid Tadese Raheem from Osun State.

On November 8, 2023, Tinubu had appointed 20 federal commissioners in the commission with nine of them reappointed for a second term.

Before now, 17 commissioners were sworn in on March 14.