Eid-El-Fitr: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Calls For National Unity

Advertisement

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerians to double their patriotism to the nation on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan’s fast.

Naija News reports that in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, Speaker Obasa expressed his joy and solidarity with Muslims in Lagos, across Nigeria, and worldwide.

The Speaker highlighted the significance of the festival not only as a period of feasting but also as a moment for deep reflection and gratitude to Almighty Allah for the blessings and strength provided to the faithful during Ramadan.

“Eid-el-Fitr is not just a time to eat and be merry, but a day dedicated for thanksgiving to God for the strength and passion He has given the Muslim faithful,” Obasa noted.

He urged Muslims to embrace the virtues of charity, compassion, and love, reflecting on Allah’s mercy and the opportunities bestowed upon them.

Obasa also seized the occasion to motivate Nigerians to foster a stronger sense of patriotism and work together to ensure the prosperity and unity of the nation, especially under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He praised the collaborative efforts that have propelled Lagos State forward and committed to continuing the legislature’s focus on pro-people initiatives that have significantly improved the lives of Lagosians.

“As Nigerians, regardless of our religious beliefs, we have a country that we aspire to see. We all have to make the country achieve that greatness by being more patriotic and working with the government,” Obasa stated.

He affirmed the Assembly’s dedication to sustaining its track record of success and wished the Muslim community a heartfelt and joyous celebration.

“On behalf of my family, colleagues at the House, and the management and staff of the Assembly, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a beautiful celebration,” Obasa said.