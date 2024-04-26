President Of Charcoal Producers, Exporters Association Jailed For Fraud

The President of the National Association of Charcoal Producers and Exporters (NACPE), Edu Babatunde Azeez, along with his company, Ablims Limited, was sentenced to a year in prison by the Gombe State High Court on charges of fraud involving N7 million.

Naija News reports that Justice H.H. Kereng handed down the sentence following a guilty plea on conspiracy charges and obtaining money under false pretences.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe State Zonal Command, led the prosecution after a victim, Ayanbisi Ismail, accused Mr. Azeez of fraudulently obtaining N7,183,750.

According to Ismail, the funds were meant for the export of charcoal to Saudi Arabia—a claim that turned out to be false.

In December 2022, Mr. Azeez and Ablims Limited were accused of making false representations, which led to the illegal acquisition of funds under the guise of business transactions for charcoal exports.

The specific charges detailed how the accused had conspired to commit the act of cheating, violating multiple sections of the Penal Code Law.

The prosecution, represented by A.B. Kware, pushed for a strict penalty, highlighting the need for justice and the future deterrence of similar fraudulent activities.

In contrast, defence counsel Inusa Mohammed pleaded for leniency, pointing out that this was Mr Azeez’s first criminal offence.

In his final ruling, Justice Kereng acknowledged the gravity of the offense but opted to offer a sentence that included a fine option.

Mr Azeez and his company were sentenced to one year in prison with the alternative of paying N200,000 fine.