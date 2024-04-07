I Have No Desire To Leave Labour Party, Says Obi

Advertisement

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reiterated that he does not plan to leave the party.

He made the remarks on Sunday when he donated a borehole to Pantami Sheep Market in Gombe State.

The former Governor of Anambra State insisted that he would continue to stand for the peaceful resolution of issues in the party.

He said, “No, there is no such thing. I’m for peace, I like peace. I believe we are one people. Our concentration should be on peace, and I believe that we will resolve all situations.”

While reacting to a possible collaboration with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Obi said he is not concentrating on the 2027 election.

He said, “Well, I’m more interested now in Nigeria’s success today than tomorrow. We are always concentrating on the election rather than what Nigerians are going through. My commitment is about Nigerians living in a better society, given a better life, and that’s my concern.”

Speaking further, Obi said he is visiting various states of the country to meet the needs of people, especially during the Ramadan fasting by the Muslim faithful.

Peter Obi Is Free To Leave Labour Party – NLC

Meanwhile, the NLC also vowed not to give recognition or legitimacy to the Abure leadership of the LP, stating that it will not rest until it unseats him as national chairman.

The Congress also stated that the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is free to leave the party if he chooses to.

The NLC spokesman, Benson Upah stated this on Sunday during an interview with Punch.