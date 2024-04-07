Peter Obi Is Free To Leave Labour Party – NLC

Advertisement

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed not to give recognition or legitimacy to the leadership of the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure.

NLC vowed not to rest until it unseat Abure as national chairman of the party.

The Congress also stated that the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is free to leave the party if he chooses to.

The NLC spokesman, Benson Upah stated this on Sunday during an interview with Punch.

According to him, “Our position on this matter is clear and has not changed. Abure remains unknown to us. It is not a question of removal. As far as we know, he does not exist.”

Speaking further, Upah said the issue of whether Obi should stay or leave the party should not be debated, saying the former governor was free to determine his destiny.

According to him, the NLC cannot stand in the way of the presidential candidate should he decide to defect to another political platform.

While describing him as an asset, the spokesman reiterated that the congress would not stand in his way if he chose to leave.

“The right of choice is available to Mr Obi. If he chooses to leave the party, that is his preference. We can’t sit in judgment over him on that. But if he chooses to remain, of course, Peter Obi is an asset any day. I rest my case on that,” he added.