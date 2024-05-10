Job Creation Primarily Responsibility Of Private Sector – Gov Yahaya Declares

The Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has asserted that job creation is solely the responsibility of the private sector.

Governor Yahaya made this statement during the launch of the Al-Yuma Fertilizer and Chemical Company in the Kwadon community, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area.

According to him, the state government’s major role is to provide an enabling environment for all to thrive.

Speaking on other matters, Governor Yahaya said that Nigeria, with its abundant arable land and large population, should not depend on food imports.

The governor reiterated his administration’s dedication to promoting the agricultural sector in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda. He emphasized that ensuring food security is a top priority for his government and that he is fully devoted to developing the sector.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor said, “We will continue to unlock Gombe’s agricultural potential by supporting these industries.

“Our government is 100% committed to developing agriculture, the state’s and nation’s largest employer. And since taking office in 2019, food security has been a major focus for us. We believe development hinges on it.

“There’s no reason for Nigeria to rely on food imports when we have the resources to feed ourselves.

“While job creation is primarily the responsibility of the private sector, the government’s role is to provide an enabling environment. We are, therefore, ready to support any entrepreneur who wants to establish a business in Gombe State.”