Abia ADC Chieftain, Nwosu Defects To APC

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obinna Nwosu, has officially switched his allegiance to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

Naija News reports that the 2023 House of Representatives candidate for the Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency announced his decision in a statement released on Wednesday in Umuahia, the state capital.

The prominent figure from Abia expressed his intention to align with the APC in order to back the government and play a role in the nation’s progress.

He stated: “Today, I officially joined the All Progressives Congress at the ward level. Our country, Nigeria, is going through a transition phase, and to unlock the next chapter, which will bring prosperity to the nation, citizens have to make a deliberate effort to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

“I am joining the APC to support the government and contribute to the development of our dear country.

“I want to thank all my supporters from Abia State who have followed me on this journey.

“I hope this epoch event will encourage more young Abians, indeed Igbo youths from the southeast, to start aligning with national politics.”

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an injunction preventing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from removing and selecting a replacement for Umar Damagum as its Acting National Chairman until a lawsuit brought by two party chieftains is resolved.

Naija News reports that Justice Peter Lifu delivered the ruling based on an urgent affidavit submitted by the plaintiffs.

Senator Umar Maina and Alhaji Zanna Gaddama filed the suit, identified as FHC/ABJ/CS/579/2024, naming the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), Board of Trustees (BOT), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

In addition to the originating summons, the plaintiffs requested an interim order to keep Damagum in his role as Acting National Chairman until their case is heard.

Following arguments from the plaintiffs’ legal team, led by Mr M. O. Onyilokwu, Justice Lifu granted the requests.

Specifically, the court held that: “The Defendants/Respondents are hereby restrained in the interim, from appointing, selecting, nominating any person to replace Amb. Umar llliya Damagum as National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of the the 1st Defendant/Respondent, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed which is herein fixed against the 14th of May, 2024.

“The Defendants/Respondents by themselves, agents, privies or by any proxy, are hereby in the interim, restrained from according recognition to any person other than Amb. Umar Illiya Damagum as Acting National Chairman of the 1st Defendants/ Respondents or giving effect to or acting upon any document purporting to be signed by the National Chairman or Acting National Chairman of the 1st Defendant without the name and signature of Amb. Umar Illiya Damagum, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed in Court in the instant suit.

“The Applicants are herein ordered to enter into a fresh undertaking to pay damages to the Respondents (to be assessed by the Court) if, at the end of the day, it is discovered that this order ought not to have been granted or that the Honourable Court was misled into granting some.

“The return date is herein fixed against the 14th day of May 2024, for the hearing of the Motion on Notice dated and filed on the 2nd of May, 2024.”

It is worth noting that on April 8, approximately 60 House of Representatives members elected under the PDP banner called for the resignation of Damagum, the party’s Acting National Chairman.