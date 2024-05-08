Ondo Election: APC Aspirant Jimoh Ibrahim Drags Party, INEC, Gov Aiyedatiwa To Court

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has petitioned the Federal High Court in Abuja to nullify the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held on April 20.

Naija News reports that Senator Ibrahim, representing Ondo South, is contesting the legitimacy of incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s nomination as the party’s candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election, which is slated for November 16.

The lawsuit, which also names the APC, Governor Aiyedatiwa, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants, alleges serious irregularities in the primary process.

Senator Ibrahim, through his legal team led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, argues that the primary election was fraught with procedural errors and breaches of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, specifically sections 221 and 228 and section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The crux of Senator Ibrahim’s grievance lies in the accusation that several delegates, presumably his supporters, were not accredited and thus could not participate in the voting process.

According to him, this compromised the fairness of the primary, rendering it invalid.

In his legal challenge, Senator Ibrahim seeks several judicial remedies, including an order to prevent INEC from recognizing Governor Aiyedatiwa as the APC’s candidate.

He is also asking for a perpetual injunction that would prohibit Aiyedatiwa from presenting himself as the party’s nominee.

Furthermore, the senator demands that the April 20 primary be set aside entirely and a new, fair primary be conducted in compliance with the legal standards outlined in the constitution and electoral statutes.

Additionally, the petition includes a bold request to delist the APC and Governor Aiyedatiwa from the roster of eligible parties and candidates for the upcoming election, unless a fresh primary is conducted under lawful conditions.

The legal battle reached a procedural milestone on Wednesday when Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court granted Senator Ibrahim’s request to serve court documents on the APC and Governor Aiyedatiwa through substituted means at the APC’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

This decision allows the case to move forward, with the next hearing scheduled for May 15.