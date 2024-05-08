‘It Is Illegal’ – Abia APC Chieftain Faults Defection Of Former Speaker, Orji

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Offor Okorie, has criticized the recent defection of Chinedum Orji, the immediate-past speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, and his supporters to the party.

Naija News reports that the former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday.

The State Chairman of the Party in Abia, Kingsley Ononogbu, issued Orji the APC membership card.

Responding in a statement on Wednesday, Okorie welcomed the former ruling PDP members’ entry into the progressive party as a source of revitalization, anticipating strengthened party capacity for forthcoming elections.

However, he cautioned the defectors about the APC’s national stature, emphasizing the constitutional methods for defection and registration.

Commenting on the recent defection of the former speaker, Okorie, the State Publicity Secretary of the APC stated: “All registration is done at the ward level according to the party constitution, and not on someone’s table.

“You cannot go to anybody’s office fill out a form, collect a broom and dance to your house with your supporters calling yourself an APC member.

“Things are not done that way. The Honorable Chinedum Orji, as a former Speaker should know how things are done properly when it comes to defection. You go to the local ward and register.

“What he did in an office in Umuahia as being circulated on social media is illegal and unconstitutional.

“The national officers of the party from Abia State and major stakeholders are not even aware of his defection. Some saw it on social media platforms and started calling me to confirm if it was true.

“And as much as we welcome defectors from PDP, their coming into the party should be constitutional.“