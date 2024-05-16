Protest As Trailer Crushes Several Persons To Death At Police Checkpoint In Abia

A protest broke out on Thursday morning following the unfortunate killing of at least eighteen persons in an accident at a police checkpoint around the Lokpanta area of Abia State.

It was gathered that an 18-seater commercial bus was at the checkpoint along the Umuahia-Enugu axis of the Port Harcourt Enugu Highway, awaiting police clearance, when a truck driver lost control and rammed into them, killing the driver and all the passengers.

This resulted in a protest as residents demanded that the Police officers on duty at the check point be brought back to the scene.

They vowed not to stop the protest unless the state governor, Alex Otti, visits the scene.

An eyewitness, Bananas Okereke, told The Nation on phone that the bodies of victims still littered the scene at 8:20 am.

He said: “The road is blocked by protesting bus drivers and other motorists who are asking that the policemen who caused the accident be brought back to the scene.”

“Colleagues of the bus driver and other road users have taken over the road, demanding Justice for the victims. They vowed to remain there until Governor Alex Otti visits the scene.”