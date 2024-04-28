Just In: Gunmen Assassinate Governor Aiyedatiwa’s Campaign Coordinator

The campaign coordinator for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Supare, Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo state, Alaba Abbey, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

Naija News understands Abbey was killed by the gunmen at his residence in Supare on Saturday.

The elder brother of the deceased, Samuel Abbey, said the assailants struck at about 9 pm shortly after his brother returned home while relaxing in front of his house.

Also, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers Independent Council (LACO-FSIC)-SF, condemned the murder of its member, and urged security agencies to give protection to its members across the state.

The information director of the organization, Kayode Fasua, said the deceased was actively involved in campaigning for the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa until his untimely demise.

He said: “Excel had been a resourceful coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation in Ward 10 of Supare and was never known to be violent and never had any history of a local or domestic dispute.

“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.”

The late Abbey was the Returning Officer for the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ondo state. He was also the ward coordinator for the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot-Soldiers (LACO-SF), in Ward 10 in the locality.