I Inherited A Huge Debt From Wike’s Adminstration – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has disclosed that he inherited a huge debt burden from the Nyesom Wike administration.

Fubara made the revelation on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Aleto-Ogale-Ebubu-Eteo Road, also known as Old Bori Road in the Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The governor claimed that most of the projects commissioned in the state under the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were not fully funded.

He said the contractors who handled the affected projects are returning for outstanding payments.

Governor Fubara, who did not give an estimate of the debt, said he is now compelled to speak out after being pushed by his detractors.

The governor expressed his intension to appear for project commissioning project with “white paper” detailing project funding.

Governor Fubara clarified that his administration has not engaged in conflicts with the federal government, saying it has instead received support, although challenges persist due to the interest of an insider.

According to the governor, the reconstruction of the Old Bori road will provide an alternative to the dilapidated section of the Eleme axis of the East-West road.

He said: “My story as a person will not be complete if Eleme is not mentioned, that is the truth. Maybe, if I have not started from Eleme, I will not get to Level 14. At least I started here before I got to Level 14.

“And for the records, this contract was awarded to CCECC on the 14th of August 2023 not by “I” but by this administration and as we go further, we will be going with a White Paper showing the record and amounts this project was awarded.

“This project was awarded at N6.7bn and I can say boldly no kobo is remaining, we have paid the contractor completely without owing. The purpose of this is to let the world know that if there is one problem this administration has it is debts.

“Most of the projects commissioned (by the last administration), the contractors are still coming for their balance payments running into millions and billions. I have said I don’t want to talk because I am part of that system but when they keep pushing me, I will say it so that we will see the nyansh of the fowl.

“But let us leave that one until when they are ready, we will also be ready. The small one we are doing now, they are not sleeping, I wonder what will happen when we do the big one.

“The Problem we have is accumulated debts from the past government.”